Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Football
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:26
    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK will face Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt today in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase.

    According to Report, the match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 21:45 (GMT+4).

    The match will be officiated by Switzerland's Sandro Schärer.

    The Azerbaijani champion currently sits in 25th place with 7 points, while the Frankfurt side is in 33rd place with 4 points.

    UEFA Champions League Qarabag FK Eintracht Frankfurt football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" bu gün "Ayntraxt"la üz-üzə gələcək
    Лига чемпионов УЕФА: "Карабах" сегодня сыграет с "Айнтрахтом"

    Latest News

    10:10

    Japan ex-Prime Minister's assassin sentenced to life in prison

    Other countries
    09:57

    Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

    Energy
    09:53

    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    Other countries
    09:53

    Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

    Football
    09:43

    Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding member

    Other
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (21.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce

    Finance
    09:26

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Football
    09:17

    Ukrainian PM thanks Azerbaijan for energy assistance

    Other countries
    All News Feed