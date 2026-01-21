UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today
Football
- 21 January, 2026
- 09:26
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK will face Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt today in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase.
According to Report, the match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 21:45 (GMT+4).
The match will be officiated by Switzerland's Sandro Schärer.
The Azerbaijani champion currently sits in 25th place with 7 points, while the Frankfurt side is in 33rd place with 4 points.
