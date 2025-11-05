UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight

Azerbaijan"s Qarabag FK will take on England"s Chelsea FC tonight in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

According to Report, the game will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku and will be officiated by Austrian FIFA referee Sebastian Gishamer.

The reigning champions of Azerbaijan currently sit 15th in the overall standings with 6 points, while the London side holds 13th place, also on 6 points.

In earlier rounds, Qarabag claimed a remarkable 3–2 victory over Benfica in Portugal in their opening match, followed by a 2–0 home win against Denmark"s Copenhagen. However, in Matchday 3, the Aghdam club suffered a 1–3 defeat to Spain"s Athletic Bilbao.