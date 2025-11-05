UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight
Football
- 05 November, 2025
- 09:41
Azerbaijan"s Qarabag FK will take on England"s Chelsea FC tonight in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
According to Report, the game will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku and will be officiated by Austrian FIFA referee Sebastian Gishamer.
The reigning champions of Azerbaijan currently sit 15th in the overall standings with 6 points, while the London side holds 13th place, also on 6 points.
In earlier rounds, Qarabag claimed a remarkable 3–2 victory over Benfica in Portugal in their opening match, followed by a 2–0 home win against Denmark"s Copenhagen. However, in Matchday 3, the Aghdam club suffered a 1–3 defeat to Spain"s Athletic Bilbao.
Latest News
09:49
Voter turnout highest in half century in New York's parliamentary electionsOther countries
09:41
UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonightFootball
09:34
Global oil prices fall amid API dataEnergy
09:28
China confirms suspension of 24% tariff on US goods, retains 10% levyOther countries
09:26
At least 10 killed in Bosnia nursing home fireOther countries
09:22
Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in PhilippinesOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (05.11.2025)Finance
09:15
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)Finance
09:08
Photo