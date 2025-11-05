Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight

    Football
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 09:41
    Azerbaijan"s Qarabag FK will take on England"s Chelsea FC tonight in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

    According to Report, the game will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku and will be officiated by Austrian FIFA referee Sebastian Gishamer.

    The reigning champions of Azerbaijan currently sit 15th in the overall standings with 6 points, while the London side holds 13th place, also on 6 points.

    In earlier rounds, Qarabag claimed a remarkable 3–2 victory over Benfica in Portugal in their opening match, followed by a 2–0 home win against Denmark"s Copenhagen. However, in Matchday 3, the Aghdam club suffered a 1–3 defeat to Spain"s Athletic Bilbao.

    Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League
