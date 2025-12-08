Euronews: Turkic-speaking countries explore coordinated approach to fake news

Turkic-speaking countries explore coordinated approach to fake news as global tech platforms evade national regulations, according to an article public on Euronews.

Report informs that, as the article goes, false news and disinformation are a worldwide issue that affects the East just as much as the West.

"There are so many platforms-YouTube, Instagram-where citizens also spread false information and the government can't do anything about it," said Zarina Kalmuratova, chief specialist of the Information Policy Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In an interview with Euronews, her frustration captures a challenge confronting governments worldwide: how to enforce national laws when information flows through global platforms operating beyond any single country's jurisdiction.

As a chief specialist in Kyrgyzstan's government, she's grappling with the limits of her country's efforts to combat online misinformation.

When Kyrgyzstan passed a law against fake news in 2022, critics immediately warned the legislation could become a tool for government censorship. Two years later, speaking at a recent media conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kalmuratova insists those fears haven't materialized.

"Yes, it was perceived as a restriction. As if it were a tool for blocking or shutting down websites. But in reality, that didn't happen," she said.

Under Kyrgyzstan's framework, individuals who believe they've been targeted by false information can ask government authorities to intervene. Officials then request the offending outlet remove the content within 24 hours. Websites that refuse face potential blocking for up to two months-a penalty Kalmuratova describes as measured rather than draconian.

Pressuring Global Platforms

Yet even this enforcement mechanism breaks down when content appears on international platforms. Kalmuratova's proposed solution involves pressuring tech giants like Meta and Google to establish official operations within Turkic-speaking nations, creating accountability mechanisms currently absent.

"This would be a huge step in the fight against disinformation," she argued during the conference, which brought together media officials from across the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The OTS comprises Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, with Hungary, Turkmenistan, and others participating as observers. These nations span a vast geographic arc from southeastern Europe through the Caucasus Mountains into Central Asia.

Beyond Restriction

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov outlined a complementary strategy focused on creating trustworthy alternatives rather than simply blocking problematic content.

"We must develop coordinated approaches to journalistic standards for digital services to build audience trust," Iskakov told the conference.

His emphasis on harmonized standards and collaborative content production suggests these nations recognize that credibility, not just enforcement, will determine their success in combating misinformation.

The goal is to cultivate domestic media outlets that audiences trust, reducing the appeal of unreliable sources.

A Regional Experiment

The Baku meetings-including the 12th Working Group Meeting on Media and Information and the 7th ministerial-level conference-represent the latest step in the OTS's efforts to establish common media policies across diverse political systems.

The initiative raises complex questions about the balance between protecting citizens from harmful falsehoods and preserving space for legitimate criticism and debate.

The next OTS media forum will convene in Türkiye, and member states will address issues such as how governments can enforce standards when platforms operate globally, how to build public trust.