    Thailand closes 641 schools amid escalating border tensions with Cambodia

    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 09:12
    Thailand"s Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of 641 schools in five provinces bordering Cambodia, following an escalation of tensions along the frontier.

    Report informs via Khaosod that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

    Thailand"s Education Minister, Narumon Phinyosinwat, said schools had been instructed to implement strict security measures, describing safety as the top priority. She added that students and teachers would return to classrooms once the situation along the border improves.

    Таиланд закрыл 641 школу из-за обострения пограничного конфликта с Камбоджей

