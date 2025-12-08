China-US trade decreases by 17.5%

The trade turnover between China and the US decreased by 17.5% year-on-year in January-November, reaching $514.66 billion, Report informs, citing the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

According to the administration, China exported goods worth $385.9 billion to the US during the 11 months (a decrease of 18.9%).

The value of American exports to China decreased by 13.2%, amounting to $128.76 billion.

As a result, China's trade surplus decreased by 21.3% compared to January-November 2024, reaching $257.14 billion.