China-US trade decreases by 17.5%
Other countries
- 08 December, 2025
- 09:32
The trade turnover between China and the US decreased by 17.5% year-on-year in January-November, reaching $514.66 billion, Report informs, citing the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.
According to the administration, China exported goods worth $385.9 billion to the US during the 11 months (a decrease of 18.9%).
The value of American exports to China decreased by 13.2%, amounting to $128.76 billion.
As a result, China's trade surplus decreased by 21.3% compared to January-November 2024, reaching $257.14 billion.
