    China-US trade decreases by 17.5%

    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 09:32
    China-US trade decreases by 17.5%

    The trade turnover between China and the US decreased by 17.5% year-on-year in January-November, reaching $514.66 billion, Report informs, citing the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

    According to the administration, China exported goods worth $385.9 billion to the US during the 11 months (a decrease of 18.9%).

    The value of American exports to China decreased by 13.2%, amounting to $128.76 billion.

    As a result, China's trade surplus decreased by 21.3% compared to January-November 2024, reaching $257.14 billion.

    Çinlə ABŞ arasında ticarət həcmi 17,5% azalıb
    Объем торговли Китая и США в январе - ноябре упал на 17,5%

