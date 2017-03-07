 Top
    UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals second leg starts

    Arsenal to host Bayern, Real Madrid to visit Napoli

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals second leg matches are starting today.

    Report informs, first day will stage two games in London and Napoli.

    English Arsenal will challenge German giant Bayern at home game.

    Napoli will meet Real Madrid in revenge of 1:3 defeat in Madrid after goals by Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

    UEFA Champions League

    1/8 final stage

    23:45 “Arsenal” (England) – “Bayern” (Germany)

    Referee: Tasos Sidiropoulos (Greece)

    First match – 1:5

    23:45 “Napoli” (Italy) – “Real Madrid” (Spain)

    Referee: Cüneyt Çakır (Turkey)

    First match – 1:3

