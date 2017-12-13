UEFA allocates funds to Azerbaijani clubs played in European Championships

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA distributed the funds of 6.5 million EUR, from the clubs violating fair-play rules in 2016-2017 season, among the clubs competed in the European Championships.

Report informs citing the UEFA official website, 80% of amount was given to the clubs of the Champions League and Europa League group stage.

Thus, each club, including Qarabag and Gabala, received 78,300 EUR. But 20% delivered to the teams that stopped competing in the qualifying round, thus Kapaz and Neftchi clubs got 8,540 EUR each.

However, Zira will not get this amount because of being fined for violating financial fair-play.

Notably, in 2016-2017 season, Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Gabala clubs have competed in the Europa League group stage, while Neftchi and Kapaz stopped the fight in the 2nd qualifying stage of Europa League.