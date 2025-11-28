Two legends Barcelona considering to replace Hansi Flick

FC Barcelona are experiencing turbulent days and internal debate as Hansi Flick is increasingly being questioned due to results and rising tension in the dressing room, Report informs referring to Sporten.com.

The Blue-Green team has been emotionally exhausted in recent weeks due to the effects of recent setbacks, which places Flick under pressure that seems unbearable for the German coach. Joan Laporta and Deco are considering two serious candidates to replace the German coach if he does not continue in the short term: Cesc Fàbregas and Luis Enrique, according to reports from El Nacional.

Doubts surrounding Hansi Flick have increased after a series of poor results that have sparked criticism from supporters and factions within the team. The coach considers some of the accusations to be unfair, but admits that his position has been weakened.

Internal disagreements have also affected the coach. Frictions with players such as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Fermín López have complicated his day-to-day management. The excitement has led Laporta and Deco to take note. Despite Flick having a contract, his continuity is no longer guaranteed, and the club is exploring alternatives.

Among the candidates, Luis Enrique stands out as the dream choice for the board. His glorious past on the coaching bench, strong personality and familiarity with the club make him the top option to rebuild a project in crisis. However, there are significant obstacles. PSG has no intention of negotiating; Nasser Al-Khelaïfi considers him untouchable, and his recent extension to 2027 makes a short-term deal unfeasible.

Barça remains aware of any developments that could bring the Asturian coach closer, even considering the possibility of waiting a year to have him available without obstacles. The club does not rule out resorting to an interim coach if Flick"s departure occurs too soon.