Turkish Super Cup match can be held in Baku

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ A football match between the teams "Besiktas" and "Konyaspor" within the framework of the Supercup of Turkey can be held in Baku on August 6. Report, the president of the "black eagles" Fikret Orman stated.

F. Orman noted that the president of "Konyaspor" Ahmet Shan told him about it: "I congratulated Shahn on winning the Cup of Turkey, he also said that the Super Cup match will be held in Baku." Asked if I knew that? "I said I was not aware."

According to the president of "Besiktas", which became the champion for the second consecutive season, it would be very good to organize match in Baku. He added that they would like to play in Azerbaijan.

Notably, statements about holding of the Super Cup games in Turkey were also expressed in previous years. However, this was never put into practice.