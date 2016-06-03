 Top
    Turkish Prime Minister wishes success to Azerbaijani team - VIDEO

    'I wish Ramadan to bring peace to the entire Muslim world'

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who is on visit to Baku, has wished success to Azerbaijani national football team in today's match against Canada team.

    Report informs, in the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Binali Yildirim congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan.

    'I wish Ramadan to bring peace to the entire Muslim world', said Turkish Premier.

    Notably, today Azerbaijani national football team will play against Canada at the training camp in Austria. 

    The match will start at 21:00 pm Baku time. 

