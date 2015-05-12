Turkish Federation President: Difficult days await national football

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey Football Federation president Yildirim Demiroren said that the difficult days await national championship.

Report informs, the federation official based it on the financial issues in his interview with Turkish channel "Lig TV" channel in an interview that said.

He noted that there will be changes in discipline issues and penalties will be increased.

"Difficult days are awaiting Turkish football. It is connected with football finances. The sponsors don't tend to finance the championship. They don't want a fight in football," Y.Demiroren added.