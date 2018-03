Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Transfer of “Karabakh” player Reynaldo to Turkish club “Gençlerbirliği” is not on the agenda.

Ankara club’s manager Sinan Temel told Report.

He told that his club is not interested in 27-year-old striker: “Rumors on Reynaldo’s transfer to “Gençlerbirliği” are not true. There isn’t such subject today and won’t be tomorrow”.

Notably, information on possible loaning of Reynaldo by “Gençlerbirliği” was published recently.