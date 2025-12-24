Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 24 December, 2025
    Tottenham and Chelsea eye Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

    Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea target Kenan Yildiz is finally set to receive clarity on his next contract, our sources have confirmed, Report informs via TEAMtalk.

    The formal appointment of Marco Ottolini as Juventus' new sporting director is expected to trigger negotiations with Yildiz over a new deal. The situation should now become clear by the end of the year, as Yildiz waits to see whether the club truly recognises his value.

    The forward is seeking a salary increase to around €6million per year, and if Juventus fail to come close to that figure he could become available on the market.

    Clubs in England are aware that Yildiz's preference is to remain in Turin, but that has not dampened their interest.

    Tottenham and Chelsea are among the most keen suitors, while Arsenal have also monitored his situation.

    This season, Yildiz has primarily featured off the left flank or as a second striker and is widely regarded as one of football"s most exciting breakout talents.

    The Turkish international embodies the qualities required to stand out as a modern attacking player, and within Juventus there is a realisation that they cannot afford to risk losing him.

