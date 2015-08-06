Today Gabala and Inter will hold next matches in Champions League

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rematches in Champions League third qualifying round will be held today.

Report informs, two representatives of Azerbaijan will take part at night matches.

"Gabala" will meet with "Apollo" club from Cyprus in Baku. "Gabala" club has the advantage in match that will take place in "Bakcell Arena".

"Inter" club of Baku will meet with "Athletic" from Spain.Unlike the other game here the guests have the advantage.

Champions League, third qualifying round





Rematches

21:00. "Gabala" (Azerbaijan) - "Apollo" (Cyprus)

Referee: Duarte Nuno Pereira Gomes, Luis Ferreira Pinto, Venâncio Manuel Raposo Batista Tomé (Portugal)

Fourth referee:Bruno Miguel Duarte Paixão (Portugal).

UEFA representative Vladislav Kodev (Russia).

Referee observer: Carlo Fraqutin Polish (Croatia).

Baku. "Bakcell Arena"

First game: 1: 1





21:00. "Inter" (Baku, Azerbaijan) - "Athletic" (Spain, Bilbao)

Referees: Sardar Gözübüyük, Bas van Dongen, Patrick Lanqkamp (Netherlands)

Fourth referee: Dennis Higler (Netherlands).

UEFA representative: George Fantaros (Cyprus).

Referee observer: Kostadin Gerginov (Bulgaria)

Baku. "Inter Arena"

First game: 2: 0