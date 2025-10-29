Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League match
Football
- 29 October, 2025
- 15:55
Tickets are now available for the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea.
Report informs that the sales started at 03:00 pm Baku time (GMT+4).
Standard tickets are priced at 10, 15, 25, 35, 40, 50, and 75 manats. VIP sectors range from 200 to 400 AZN, while VVIP tickets are 1,000 manats.
Tickets can only be purchased through the iTicket.az mobile app and website.
The match will take place on November 5 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 09:45 pm local time.
1 manat equals $0.59 as of October 29, 2025.
