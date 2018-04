Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Season's final - XXXVI round game schedule in the 2015–16 Azerbaijan Premier League was announced.

Report informs matches will be held on the same day.

May 20 (Friday)

17:00. "Kapaz" - "Gabala"

Ganja. Ganja city stadium

17:00. "Inter" - "Zira"

Baku. "Inter Arena"

17:00. "Ravan" - "Khazar Lankaran"

Baku. "Bail Arena"

19:00. "Sumgait" - "Neftchi"

Sumgait. "Capital Bank Arena"

19:00. "Karabakh" - AZAL

Baku. "Azersun Arena"