Stadium and time of "Khazar-Lankaran" - "Gabala" match is determined

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Club "Khazar-Lankaran" is determined regarding the stadium for the games that will hold with the team "Gabala" in XV tour of Topaz Premier League football. Report was told by the club, the meetings, as between the main and substitute teams will be held in "Bayıl Arena" in Baku.

Major teams will meet on December 7 at 17:00 and replacing - the day before at 14:00.

Note that prior to this match XIII of the Premier League tour with "Neftchi" Lankaran team also held in Baku.

The game was organized in "Dalğa Arena".