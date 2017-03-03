Azerbaijani national squad for a friendly match with Qatar named - LIST

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Azerbaijani national team for a friendly match with Qatari team in Doha, March 9, was announced.

Report informs citing website of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), manager Robert Prosinečki invited 23 players to the national team.

In addition to new players, Qarabag keeper Shahrudin Magomedaliyev, Inter full-back Abbas Huseynov, Gabala back-line player Tellur Mutallimov, Brazilian half-back of Qarabag FC Richard Almeida also among them. Moreover, Gabala FC captain Javid Huseynov summoned to the national team for the first time after his release.