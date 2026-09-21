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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Sabah puts Champions League home match package tickets on sale

    Football
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 20:18
    Sabah puts Champions League home match package tickets on sale

    A package of tickets for Sabah's home matches in the UEFA Champions League league phase has gone on sale, the Baku-based club's press service told Report.

    By purchasing one ticket, fans will be able to watch all four of the team's home matches against Slavia (Czech Republic), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), and Napoli (Italy) live.

    Ticket prices range from 35 manats ($20.59) to 285 manats ($167.65).

    Purchased tickets cannot be returned, exchanged, or restored.

    Tickets are available only in QR-ticket format. To use the ticket, fans must log into the account through which they purchased the ticket in the iTicket.AZ mobile application. QR tickets will only be activated on match days.

    Sabah FK will host its opponents at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Sabah FK UEFA Champions League Baku Olympic Stadium
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Sabah"ın Bakıdakı dörd ev oyununa vahid biletlər satışa çıxarılıb
    "Сабах" начал продажу единых билетов на домашние матчи Лиги чемпионов УЕФА

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