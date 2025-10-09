Rovshan Najaf appointed to FIFA Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) President Rovshan Najaf and Vice President Konul Mehdiyeva have been appointed as members of FIFA"s Standing Committees, Report informs, citing AFFA.

Based on changes approved at FIFA"s 74th Congress, the governing body has decided to restructure its Standing Committees.

The aim of this move is to ensure broader participation of member associations in decision-making processes, in line with FIFA"s expanding global activities and responsibilities.

As a result of this process, the FIFA Council has appointed chairs, vice-chairs, and members of the Standing Committees for the 2025–2029 term. According to the FIFA Council"s decision, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf has been appointed as a member of FIFA"s Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee for the 2025–2029 period. Likewise, AFFA Vice President Konul Mehdiyeva has been selected as a member of the Women"s Football Development Committee.

These new appointments are part of FIFA"s updated governance model, aimed at promoting broader participation and ensuring gender balance in international football administration.