    Rovnag Abdullayev: Breaking point of the game was penalty episode

    AFFA President: Perhaps the rules have changed

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The breaking point of the game was a penalty episode. Watching the episode it is hard to say whether there was an error by referee or not”.

    Report informs, AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev spoke about the Champions League V tour match between Azerbaijan's Garabag and England's Chelsea.

    He said that Qarabag for the third game left with 10 people: "Perhaps the rules have changed. But I would not say it was purposefully”.

    Notably, the game between Qarabag and Chelsea ended 4:0 yesterday in Baku. 

