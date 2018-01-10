Roman Hryhorchuk: Gabala footballer should thrive for development - INTERVIEW

© Report

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the head coach of Gabala football team Roman Hryhorchuk, who is in camp training in Antalya:

- How develops your squad's training in Turkey?

- Our training has been normal these days. There were no cases that could disrupt training process. The weather is nice. In a word, during the first five days everything was going in order.

- Today you will hold the first demonstration match. What do you expect from the first match with Akhisar that plays in Turkish Super League.

- Our expectations from the first matches are always the same. To train well and get into good shape as soon as possible. This is the purpose for such games.

- Two legionaries Andrew Halliday and Dave Bulthuis left our team. In return, you have transferred Tamkin Khalilzade from Zira. What do you think about outgoing and new players?

- I am grateful to those who have left for working together and wish successes in their new teams. I have great hope for Tamkin. I see that he has a huge potential. He is a fast footballer. I think, if Khalilzade shows himself in our team from good side, he may develop better. We will make efforts in this direction.

- One tendency is being observed in Gabala. Local footballers equal to legionaries in your main squad is very few. In this regard, do you think Khalilzade is capable to play along in the same level with foreigners?

- I can’t agree with that tendency exists. The thing is not about local players or legionary. Regardless of who is that, the footballer of Gabala should follow our requirements, be suitable to perform duties that we set for his level, thrive for learning and development. They are only guidlines for us and they can be called approach or tendency if you wish. I hope that Tamkin will succeed in the issues I mentioned.

- The trainee of the Gabala Football Academy Tellur Mutallimov, last season seemed as a ready football player and became a member of key staff. What happened this season, when Mutallimov’s performance weakened and eventually you had to separate your way with him?

- I do not think Tellur has any problem. I am sure that he will play well in the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL). How Mutallimov’s things are going this season is another matter. At first he was injured and had difficulty in recovering. I think and I am sure that Tellur will cope with this. Because he has a potential and is a very good person.

- You may face a problem with the reserve goalkeeper following Agil Mammadov's transfer to Neftchi. How will you address this issue?

- Of course, we need one more goalkeeper. Because Agil left our team. On the other hand, the main goalkeeper Dmitri Bezotosny is ill and he will not be able to play against Akhisar. That is why today our young goalkeeper Murad Popov will have a chance to play. In general, we understand the importance of getting a goalkeeper.

- Do you have any problems with players?

- No. Everything is ok so far. Everybody is healthy and ready for match.

- Did not you think about solving the problem of goalkeeper by taking your compatriot Anton Kanibolotskiy, who could not go to the main squad of Qarabag FC?

- We can’t talk about Anton Kanibolotskiy right now. Because he is a player of Qarabag. Such conversations are exception.

- In the first half of the season, some of your legionnaires were in reserve.Local footballers who played in their positions did not give impression at required level.What positions do you need to strengthen in this sense?

- I do not see the legionary limit or the balance violation here. I think we are complemented well. But of course, we should always look for ways to get even better.We are thinking about getting stronger again. But for now I cannot say a word about the position or the players we are going to take. Because we do not have the option to give names.