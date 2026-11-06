Russian Foreign Ministry: Armenia could lose voting rights in CSTO

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The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may decide next week to strip Armenia of its voting rights within the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS, Report informs.

"Armenia has not paid its membership fees for more than two years. Therefore, the possibility of temporarily suspending its membership – or, more precisely, depriving it of voting rights until the membership fees are paid – may be considered, and a decision could be made," he said.

Pankin recalled that Russia currently holds the CSTO chairmanship and is responsible for the entire agenda.

The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is scheduled to take place in Moscow on November 11.