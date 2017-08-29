Roma FC puts on sale tickets for match with Qarabag

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italy’s Roma FC has put tickets for the home matches within the group stage of the Champions League on sale via its official website.

Report informs, fans can obtain tickets for some sectors online.

The prices of tickets for Roma matches with Spain’s Atletico Madrid on September 12 and England’s champion Chelsea fluctuate between 40-115 EUR.

Prices of tickets for match with Qarabag to be held on December 5 are relatively cheap: 30-95 EUR.

Notably, Roma FC plays its home matches at the Olympic Stadium with capacity of 70, 634 people.