Roma captain: Qarabag evinced readiness to compete

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ “During Champions League great football nights are not held so often in Rome. I remember how we defeated Chelsea several years ago. People will also remember this victory.”

Report informs referring to the Football Italia, footballer of Italian club Roma Daniele De Rossi said commenting on victory over Chelsea with a score of 3:0 in the IV round of group stage in Champions League.

34-year old captain of Roma also touched upon the match of Qarabag with Atletico which ended in draw 1:1. He said Aghdam club showed that it is ready to compete with this point: “Few people believed us, but now we are leader in the group. But it is not the end, we have difficult matches ahead. Qarabag also showed its readiness to compete. We were required to apologize for defeating this team at away match with a score 2:1. Opinion changes very quickly.”

After four rounds Italian club is the leader of Group C with 8 points. Chelsea has 7 points, Atletico -3, Qarabag-2 points. Top two squads will qualify for round of 16. The third place holder will play in Europe League.