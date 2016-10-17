Referees of Gabala vs St. Etienne match named

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Referees for European League stage round between Gabala and St. Etienne was announced. Turkish specialists will blow the match on October 20 in France, Report informs.
European League, group stage
October 20
23:05. Saint. Etienne (France) - Gabala (Azerbaijan)
The referee: Ali Palabıyık
Linesmen: Cem Satman, Ekrem Kan
Assitant referees: Alper Ulusoy, Volkan Bayarslan
The forth official: Ceyhun Sesigüzel (all from Turkey)
Inspector: Laszlo Vagner (Hungary)
UEFA representative: Jacob Erel (Israel)
Saint Etienne. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
