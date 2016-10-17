 Top
    Referees of Gabala vs St. Etienne match named

    Turkish referees will blow the match

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Referees for European League stage round between Gabala and St. Etienne was announced. Turkish specialists will blow the match on October 20 in France, Report informs.

    European League, group stage

    October 20

    23:05. Saint. Etienne (France) - Gabala (Azerbaijan)

    The referee: Ali Palabıyık

    Linesmen: Cem Satman, Ekrem Kan

    Assitant referees: Alper Ulusoy, Volkan Bayarslan

    The forth official: Ceyhun Sesigüzel (all from Turkey)

    Inspector: Laszlo Vagner (Hungary)

    UEFA representative: Jacob Erel (Israel)

    Saint Etienne. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

