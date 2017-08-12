 Top
    Real Madrid to sign new contract with Zinedine Zidane

    A 3-year contract will be signed with 45-year-old specialist and his annual salary will raise from 4.35 to 8 million

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish club Real Madrid will sign a new contract with the head coach of the team Zinaddin Zidane.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, 3-year contract will be signed with 45-year-old specialist and his annual salary will raise from 4.35 to 8 million.

    Notably, Z. Zidane has been appointed Real Madrid's head coach on January 4, 2016.Under his leadership Real Madrid won Champions League two times, Club World Cup, UEFA Super cup and the Spanish Championship.

