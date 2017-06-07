Ramzan Kadyrov renames Terek FC after his father

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian FC Terek was renamed.

Report informs, the club president Magomed Daudov announced.

He posted on his Instagram page that the club will be renamed Akhmat Grozny after Akhmat Kadyrov, the father of current leader Ramzan Kadyrov and demonstrated new logo.

However, this decision has sparked protests from fans. They expressed their protest through the club's social network page.

Last season, Terek took the 5th place in the Russian Premier League. After that, manager Rashid Rakhimov resigned and Oleg Kononov was appointed to the post.

Notably, the club renamed after Akhmat Kadyrov, late father of Chechen President and the club's honorary president Ramzan Kadyrov.

Akhmat Kadyrov was elected as the first Chechen president on October 5, 2003 and assassinated on May 9, 2004 in a terrorist attack in Grozny stadium. Terek's stadium, built in 2011 was named after the late president.