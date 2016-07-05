Ramin Musayev re-elected Professional Football League president

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today elections have been held to the post of Professional Football League (PFL) president.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) and representatives of Premier League clubs attend the event, hold in the AFFA administrative building.

The only candidate Ramin Musayev has been re-elected to the post. So, 53-year-old football functionary will act for 3rd period.

Notably, Ramin Musayev has leading the PFL since its establishment on July 2, 2008.