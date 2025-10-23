Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Football
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 09:42
    Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stage

    Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK has impressed in the UEFA Champions League league phase, ranking second among all teams for ball recoveries in the first three matches.

    According to Report, Qarabag players have recovered possession 150 times across their opening fixtures. Belgian side Union lead the category with 154 recoveries, while Spain's Athletic Club are third with 146.

    Qarabag recently lost 1–3 away to Athletic, but earlier recorded notable victories - a 3–2 win over Benfica in Portugal and a 2–0 home triumph against Copenhagen.

