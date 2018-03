Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag have reached the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Luxembourg`s F91 Dudelange 3-1 on aggregate, Report informs.

Qarabag was held to a 1-1 draw by F91 Dudelange in Luxembourg on July 20.

Reynaldo scored Qarabag`s goal in the 90+4 minute.