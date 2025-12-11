Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against Ajax

Qarabag's head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, expressed satisfaction with his players' performance in the match against Ajax, Report informs.

He shared his thoughts at a press conference following the UEFA Champions League - league phase sixth-round match in Baku, where Qarabag lost 2–4 to the Dutch side.

"I congratulate our opponent. I was pleased with my players. In recent years, such fast-paced matches have been rare. Such teams don't forgive mistakes. In the Champions League, you must be ready for any result. We fought hard on the pitch but lost. We weren't thinking about a draw - we were aiming for victory. I thank the fans. It was a football celebration, only the win was missing. We must be prepared for such outcomes," Gurbanov said.

He emphasized that the match featured many goal-scoring opportunities.

The experienced coach admitted that his players were disappointed by the defeat: "They tried to make the most of their chances. In the dressing room, I saw they were downhearted. We'll have time to lift their spirits. If we still have a chance, we'll try to make the most of it."

Gurbanov also touched on Qarabag's U-19 team and their performance in the UEFA Youth League: "This is a weak spot for Azerbaijani football. If the gap is already so evident at the U-19 level, what will this team look like in 4–5 years? It's a serious concern. Perhaps our current results and fighting spirit are misleading us. Looking ahead, the differences in our football are only widening. I don't know how it will end. As Qarabag, we must improve our conditions and be more attentive. Many of our U-19 players are only 17 or 18 years old, playing in such a tournament for the first time. Meanwhile, our rivals have been competing in these tournaments since the age of 17. Their facilities are incomparable. In Europe, when you think of youth football, Ajax is the first name that comes to mind. Their infrastructure is far superior to ours. I've visited several clubs and academies myself - we simply cannot be compared. The gap is enormous."