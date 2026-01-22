Qarabag end Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League hopes, say German Media

Another victory by Aghdam-based club Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League league phase - this time a 3–2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt - has drawn close attention from the German media.

Report has compiled a digest of how outlets in Germany assessed the match.

The defeat was widely described as a decisive blow for the German side. Commentators wrote of Eintracht"s elimination from the Champions League and pointed to deeper, structural issues within the team.

The DPA news agency noted that the match at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku represented Eintracht"s final opportunity to sustain their Champions League campaign. The loss, sealed by a goal in added time and compounded by further defensive errors, ultimately ended their hopes of advancing.

"Eintracht are still without a victory in 2026 and have been eliminated early from the Champions League. The team, led by interim head coach Dennis Schmitt, lost 3–2 in Baku despite having led during the match. As a result, Eintracht"s final fixture in the competition against Tottenham Hotspur at home will be without sporting significance," the agency reported.

Frankfurt"s regional press responded with evident disappointment at the team's performance, while also noting the atmosphere and setting of Azerbaijan's capital.

Frankfurter Rundschau used imagery associated with Baku to frame its assessment, contrasting the city's famous landmarks with Eintracht"s fading prospects.

"The Flame Towers are one of Baku's defining symbols, visible to every visitor to the Azerbaijani capital. Yet on Wednesday evening, they served as a reminder not of endurance, but of the moment when Eintracht's final spark of hope in the Champions League was extinguished," the paper wrote.

German media were largely united in identifying Eintracht's defensive shortcomings as the team"s principal weakness. The defeat in Baku was presented not as an isolated setback, but as part of an ongoing pattern in which the club concedes two or three goals per match.

Speaking to Tagesschau, sporting director Markus Krösche acknowledged that the team had once again been undone by familiar mistakes.

"It is extremely bitter. We keep making the same errors and deprive ourselves of results. It is a difficult situation that we must overcome together. This is not how we envisioned it, but now our focus has to shift to the Bundesliga," Krösche said.

Interim head coach Dennis Schmitt also expressed frustration with the outcome of the match against the Azerbaijani champions.

"It is very disappointing. It is particularly frustrating that we were unable to protect our lead. Conceding so late is painful, although even a draw would not have changed the overall situation," said midfielder Ansgar Knauff.

German coverage emphasized that, following their exit from the Champions League, Eintracht's attention will now turn fully to domestic competition. By contrast, Qarabag's victory was described as a logical outcome of their assured performance and continued consistency in European tournaments.

Commenting on the match, Sport Krone reported a sense of "complete emptiness" within the Frankfurt camp, while highlighting the decisive contribution of Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazada, who scored the winning goal.

"Extraordinary scenes unfolded in the fourth minute of added time, when Mustafazada scored with the final attack of the match. The central defender became the first Azerbaijani player to score in the Champions League group stage, celebrating the moment in tears," the outlet wrote.

"With 10 points from seven matches, the club from Aghdam continues to dream of reaching the playoff," the portal added.