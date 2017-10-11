Prosinečki discloses his decision over Azerbaijan's national football team

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku.11 October.REPORT.AZ/ Robert Prosinečki decided not to remain the coach of Azerbaijan national football team.

Report informs 48-year old specialist told in his interview to the index.hr.

Prosinečki said he will visit Azerbaijan for holding talks in the coming days. Croatian head coach stressed that he is not willing to continue to do his current job: “In order to clarify the situation with AFFA, in several days I will travel to Azerbaijan. Most likely I will not stay in Azerbaijan”, he said.

Croatian specialist also commented on the news about getting invitation to coach the Slovenian national team. He refuted such information: “I returned from Germany yesterday night. It took me 12 hours to come to Zagreb. I have read the news from newspaper. Perhaps they want to see me as a coach of Slovenian national team. But no one has contacted me till now.”

Prosinečki said he is against coaching change of Croatian team which qualified for World Cup play-off stage. He said if Zlatko Dalić managed to help the team to gain victory over Ukraine he deserves to be given another chance.

Contract with Prosinečki, who has been coaching Azerbaijan national team since 2014, expires in December.