Professional Football League to hold presidential elections

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Professional Football League (PFL) will hold presidential elections.

Report informs citing official website of the organization.

The event, to be held at AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) administrative building, will begin on July 5 at 11:00 local time. President of the federation Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of Premier League clubs will attend the elections.

Notably, the PFL incumbent president is Ramin Musayev.