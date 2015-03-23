 Top
    Prize funds of Champions League and UEFA Europe League to increase

    From the next year, the football clubs in the Champions League will receive 1.25 billion Euros and 380 million Euros in Europe League

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prize funds of the Champions League and UEFA Europe League will be increased.

    Report informs referring to R-Sport, the decision was made in UEFA.

    Thus, according to the secretary general of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Gianni Infantino, the next season's prize of the Champions League will increase by 25% to 1.25 billion Euros while the prize fund of the Europe League will rise to 380 million Euros.

    "Clubs participating in the Champions League, will receive 1.25 billion Euros and the members of the Europe League- 380 million in the next three years," Infantino said.

