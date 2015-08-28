President of "Panathinaikos" FC: It was a humiliating defeat

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ "It was a humiliating defeat. In spite of everything, we will fight."

Report informs, it was stated by President of the Greek club "Panathinaikos' John Alafouzos in an interview with local media.

President of the Greek club commented on the results of second match with "Gabala" at UEFA Europa league play-off round ended in a draw (2: 2) as follows: "We have no choice. After a recover, we must continue the struggle. During the game, some mistakes were made. However, I trust the head coach and players. We must continue the struggle".

On the results of the two games, "Gabala" has won a ticket to the group stage of the Europa League - 0:0; 2: 2.