Player expelled from Neftchi for hitting fan, transfers to Romanian Juventus

Baku. 19 June. REPORT,AZ/ Player Cătălin Țîră, who expelled from Neftchi FC for hitting fan during a game, transferred to a new club.

Report informs, 23-year-old striker signed a contract with Romanian Juventus București FC.

Period and financial aspects of the agreement were not disclosed. The club's manager is former striker of Baku FC, Daniel Ionel Oprița.

Notably, Cătălin Țîră was transferred to Neftchi club at the beginning of last season. Țîră hit the fan, who entered the pit during match with Qarabag on October 25, 2016. As a result, AFFA Disciplinary Committee fined the player for 5 matches, while the club expelled him without waiting for the end of the penalty. The footballer played for Romanian Dunărea Călăraşi FC in the second half of last season. Juventus București won the lower league and gained the right to the premier league in 2017-2018.