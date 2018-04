Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The draw of the Europe League UEFA was held.

Report informs, opponents of the Azeri FC "Karabakh" were revealed, according to the results of the draw.

Azerbaijani FC is in group F. The rivals of “Karabakh” will be "Inter" (Italy), "Dnepr" (Ukraine) and Saint-Etienne (France).

Yesterday, "Karabakh" tied with Dutch "Twente" and, thanks to a goal scored on the road, is in the group stage of the Europe League.