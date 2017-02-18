Opening game of Azerbaijan Premier League XIX round not revealed winner

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The XIX round of Azerbaijan Premier League kicked off.

Report informs, the opening game has been played between “Inter” and “Zira”.

The game ended 1:1. Visitors opened the score at 40th minute. Denis Silva marked own-goal after side cross from Tamkin Khalilzade. Home team scored equalizer at 47th minute. Rauf Aliyev defeated the goalkeeper one-on-one.

“Zira” goalkeeper Anar Nasirov was booked with red for hand ball out of penalty area on 74th minute. However, “Inter” couldn’t use this advantage. Thus, “Zira” left their third consecutive match without victory. But Aykhan Abbasov’s men stepped to 4th position with 23 points for at least one day. “Inter” preserved 3rd position with 33 points.

Notably, “Neftchi” will host “Kapaz” in second match of the day. The game will kick off at 18:00.

“Sumgayit” vs AZAL, “Gabala” vs “Qarabag” matches will be played on February 19.