Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Number of teams qualified for 2026 World Cup reaches 28

    Football
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:02
    Number of teams qualified for 2026 World Cup reaches 28

    So far, 28 countries have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    According to Report, the latest teams to secure their spots are England, Senegal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

    In addition to the three host nations, the following teams will also compete in the tournament: Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Côte d"Ivoire, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and England.

    A total of 48 teams will participate in the World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

    2026 FIFA World Cup football
    DÇ-2026-nın final mərhələsində iştirak hüququ qazanan komandaların sayı 28-ə çatıb

    Latest News

    11:02

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Khankandi

    Karabakh
    11:01

    Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    10:59

    Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation center

    Tourism
    10:58

    Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    10:58

    Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'

    Foreign policy
    10:49

    Ambassador: Exclusive infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh today

    Infrastructure
    10:44

    Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued development

    Foreign policy
    10:38

    Construction of Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam progressing steadily

    Infrastructure
    10:36

    British jets to keep flying over Poland until year-end, British minister says

    Other countries
    All News Feed