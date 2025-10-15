Number of teams qualified for 2026 World Cup reaches 28
Football
- 15 October, 2025
- 10:02
So far, 28 countries have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to Report, the latest teams to secure their spots are England, Senegal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Côte d'Ivoire.
In addition to the three host nations, the following teams will also compete in the tournament: Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Côte d"Ivoire, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and England.
A total of 48 teams will participate in the World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Latest News
11:02
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in KhankandiKarabakh
11:01
Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025Energy
10:59
Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation centerTourism
10:58
Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025Energy
10:58
Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'Foreign policy
10:49
Ambassador: Exclusive infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh todayInfrastructure
10:44
Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued developmentForeign policy
10:38
Construction of Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam progressing steadilyInfrastructure
10:36