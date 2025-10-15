Number of teams qualified for 2026 World Cup reaches 28

So far, 28 countries have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Report, the latest teams to secure their spots are England, Senegal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

In addition to the three host nations, the following teams will also compete in the tournament: Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Côte d"Ivoire, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and England.

A total of 48 teams will participate in the World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.