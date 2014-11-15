Norwegian football team arrives in Baku

The reason for the Scandinavian's arrival at the match 2 days earlier is to adopt 3-hour time difference between Azerbaijan and Norway.
The head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo said to "Dagbladet Sport": "We spend our time according to Norwegian time. Now we must minimize the time difference."
An experienced specialist noted that he watched homes games of Azerbaijani team with Bulgaria, Italy and Croatia. According to him, the team is determined and dangerous.
