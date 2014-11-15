Norwegian football team arrives in Baku

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 14, Norwegian football team arrived in Baku to meet with Azerbaijani national team in Euro-2016 qualifying group match. Report informs, the guest team stays in "Hilton" hotel.

The reason for the Scandinavian's arrival at the match 2 days earlier is to adopt 3-hour time difference between Azerbaijan and Norway.

The head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo said to "Dagbladet Sport": "We spend our time according to Norwegian time. Now we must minimize the time difference."

An experienced specialist noted that he watched homes games of Azerbaijani team with Bulgaria, Italy and Croatia. According to him, the team is determined and dangerous.