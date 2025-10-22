Nine Champions League matches set for October 22

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League league phase continues today with nine exciting fixtures scheduled across Europe, Report informs.

Among Qarabag FK's opponents, Chelsea will host Dutch giants Ajax, while Liverpool plays away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real Madrid is set to host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Galatasaray will take on Norway's Bodo/Glimt in Istanbul.

UEFA Champions League

League Phase– Matchday 3

October 22 Fixtures: