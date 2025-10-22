Nine Champions League matches set for October 22
- 22 October, 2025
- 10:07
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League league phase continues today with nine exciting fixtures scheduled across Europe, Report informs.
Among Qarabag FK's opponents, Chelsea will host Dutch giants Ajax, while Liverpool plays away to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Real Madrid is set to host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Galatasaray will take on Norway's Bodo/Glimt in Istanbul.
UEFA Champions League
League Phase– Matchday 3
October 22 Fixtures:
-
20:45 (Baku time: GMT+4) – Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs Bodo/Glimt (Norway)
-
20:45 – Athletic (Spain) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
-
23:00 – Chelsea (England) vs Ajax (Netherlands)
-
23:00 – Atalanta (Italy) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
-
23:00 – Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs Liverpool (England)
-
23:00 – Sporting (Portugal) vs Marseille (France)
-
23:00 – Monaco (France) vs Tottenham (England)
-
23:00 – Real Madrid (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy)
-
23:00 – Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Club Brugge (Belgium)