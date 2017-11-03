Next conflict occurs between Atletico player and leadership

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Yannick Carrasco had another conflict at Atletico Madrid FC.

Report informs referring to AS, reason is the club's management did not allow the Belgian midfielder to treat the injury in his left knee at home.

24-year-old player was unable to recover during the last four games due to injury. He last played in the third round of the Champions League match against Qarabag in Baku on October 18. At that time, he was replaced and when leaving the stadium too slowly caused dissatisfaction of the coach Diego Simeone and player faced with the claims. This time Karrasko was required to treat his injury not in Belgium, but on the club's base. The midfielder considered it as a pretext.

Chelsea FC interested in Yannick Carrasco in summer. However, due to the fact that Atletico has been banned from buying a new player the club has not been allowed to sell Belgian footballer. The Spanish made 1:1 draw with Qarabag in Baku and 0:0 in Madrid.