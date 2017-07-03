New transfer of Gabala FC: I was told that Azerbaijan a beautiful country

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I had information about Gabala before signing the contract, I was told about this team by the Scottish goalkeeper Graham Smith and Lee Honson wearing the T-shirt of the" red-black "in the Northern Ireland team against national team of Azerbaijan. They both said that Azerbaijan is a beautiful country”.

Report informs, player of “Gabala" FC Andy Halliday leased from the Scottish "Glasgow Rangers" said in an interview with the Daily Record. The 26-year-old midfielder noted that he was pleased with his new team: "Gabala" is a big club. Look at successes of the club in Europe.

"I want to be part of the team and open the way to European football. I feel that everything here is very well organized and I look forward to matches that will take place in serious competition. Of course, I do not know much about the championship. But soon I will find out. So far I see that we have a good team”, he said.

Notably, "Gabala" leased Andy Halliday for a year.