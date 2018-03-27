"Neftchi" striker takes part in meeting of "Milan" club

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi's footballer Lorenzo Mezzotero has traditionally participated in the annual "Milan Days" gathering.

Report informs referring to the official website of club, 306 children and teenagers from 33 countries (year of birth 2003 - 2004 and 2007-2008) participated in the meeting. Performance and potential of Lorenzo Mezzotero born in 2008 are highly appreciated by club's specialists.

Notably, "Milan" invites talented Italian footballers every year to check their level of preparation. Neftchi positively assessed the invitation of the Italian representative and created necessary conditions for Lorenzo Mezzotero to participate in the meeting. Mezzotero, who will join Neftchi on March 30, will be within his team at the Izmir Cup tournament starting on April 6.