Neftchi FC player likened match with Sumgait to final

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Neftchi FC had open training before the match against Sumgayit FC in the X tour of the Azerbaijan Premier League. Report informs, the training took place at the Bakcell Arena, where the meeting will be organized.

Neftchi player Hugo Bargas in an interview with journalists spoke about the importance of the meeting: "Almost all of our games are very tough. We are seriously preparing for every game. Tomorrow we will have the next match. After each game our confidence increasing. We believe in a positive result from match against Sumgayit.

The French striker also spoke about the advantages of the current head coach Tarlan Akhmedov: "Each head coach has his own philosophy. Tarlan Ahmadov has returned motivation and self-confidence in team. And this is one of the biggest factors”.

Notably, Neftchi - Sumgayit match to be held on October 29 starts at 18:00.