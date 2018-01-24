Ndlovu: I felt, Gurbanov didn't want to give me a new contract

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dino Ndlovu, new transfer of Chinese club Hangzhou Greentown explained the reason of leaving Qarabag FC.

Report informs, 28-year old striker told the kickoff.com that he has made one of his best decisions.

Ndlovu said that made the decision for his family and himself. Ndlovu says the need for financial security prompted his latest switch: "Look at the end of the day I didn't want leave Qarabag but my contract was ending. I did well and had a chat with the coach (Gurban Gurbanov - ed. Report) about a new contract and felt like he didn't want give me a new contract, because there players got extensions on their contracts. I had to be realistic with myself and family. I wanted security with my future as I am not growing any younger. I decided to take this opportunity and come here".

The South African forward spoke about current state at Hangzhou Greentown: "So far so good in China, can't complain. I am still trying to get used to the altitude and sleeping patterns. My target has never changed individually. I just want do better than what I did with Qarabag and help the club get back to the Super League and score more goals".

Notably, Dino Ndlovu signed a contract with Hangzhou Greentown on January 20.