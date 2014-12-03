More than 7 teams to rise 1/4 final of Azerbaijan Cup today

 Top
    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today 1/8 final football matches of Azerbaijan Cup will be held. Report informs, the winner of the round consisting of one match will rise to 1/4 final.

    As the rival of "Khazar Lankaran" club, "Araz Nakhchivan" club refused all matches, a total of 7 games will be taken place. 6 of the rest games will be held between Premier League and First Division teams. 

    One of the first two matches will be taken place between last winner of the Country's Cup "Neftchi" and one of the ambitious teams of First Division "Karadagh Lokbatan".

