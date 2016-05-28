Milan train station evacuated ahead of Champions League final

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Milan’s metro service was evacuated after a suspicious package was found at a train station in the Italian city.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the unidentified object was found at the Cadorna metro station, a major route for fans travelling to tonight's game.

According to local reports, the alert came after a woman was spotted leaving parcels on the stairs of the station.

Thousands of fans are likely to travel through the station for the massive game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

A bomb squad has now discovered that the suspicious item is not dangerous. and the Metro service has resumed.

The police evacuated the station and blocked line 1, between Cairoli and Pagano, and line 2, between Garibaldi and Porta Genova.

The news comes soon after the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency said Islamic State militants have Euro 2016 in their sights.